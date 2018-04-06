PriceSmart, Inc. Same Store Sales Rise 4.4% in February (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart’s (NASDAQ:PSMT) same store sales rose 4.4% during the month of February. PriceSmart’s shares rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PSMT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.65. 183,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,758. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $94.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2,485.49, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.22.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $767.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that PriceSmart will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $996,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $893,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “PriceSmart, Inc. Same Store Sales Rise 4.4% in February (NASDAQ:PSMT)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/pricesmart-inc-same-store-sales-increase-by-4-4-in-february-nasdaqpsmt-updated-updated.html.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates the U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of October 26, 2017, it operated 40 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 in Trinidad; 3 each in Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic; 2 in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.