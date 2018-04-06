Primalbase Token (PBT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $403,012.00

Primalbase Token (CURRENCY:PBT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Primalbase Token token can now be bought for $3,371.89 or 0.51085100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Over the last week, Primalbase Token has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Primalbase Token has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $403,012.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00678992 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014194 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00184502 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00036019 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044415 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Primalbase Token Profile

Primalbase Token was first traded on May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 tokens. Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq. The official website for Primalbase Token is primalbase.com.

Primalbase Token Token Trading

Primalbase Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is not presently possible to buy Primalbase Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primalbase Token must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primalbase Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

