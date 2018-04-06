Primo Water (PRMW) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Primo Water and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $12.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $380.24, a PE ratio of -43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -0.13. Primo Water has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 40,107 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 20.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 10.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 46,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation (Primo) provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers. The Company’s products are sold through various retailers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Primo Water (Water) and Primo Dispensers (Dispensers).

