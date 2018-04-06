ProAssurance (PRA) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $45.25

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) shares hit a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.25 and last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 113673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,576.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.56.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). ProAssurance had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $209.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.39%.

In related news, Chairman William Stancil Starnes sold 10,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $590,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,329. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ProAssurance by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ProAssurance (PRA) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $45.25” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/proassurance-pra-reaches-new-1-year-high-and-low-at-45-25.html.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation (ProAssurance) is a holding company for property and casualty insurance companies. The Company provides professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities, professional liability insurance for attorneys, liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks, and workers’ compensation insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.