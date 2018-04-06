Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $872,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 352.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 474.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 358,353 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $13,219,642.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,788 shares in the company, valued at $63,369,199.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $8,109,037.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,214,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,641,615.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock worth $52,377,633. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS decreased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

CMCSA traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,573,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,411,227. The firm has a market cap of $159,353.03, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/proficio-capital-partners-llc-has-872000-position-in-comcast-co-cmcsa-updated.html.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.