Beacon Securities restated their buy rating on shares of ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for ProntoForms’ Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of CVE PFM traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.34. 20,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,646. ProntoForms has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$0.46.

Get ProntoForms alerts:

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). ProntoForms had a negative return on equity of 132.28% and a negative net margin of 42.60%. The company had revenue of C$3.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.30 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Receives Buy Rating from Beacon Securities” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/prontoforms-pfm-buy-rating-reiterated-at-beacon-securities-updated-updated.html.

ProntoForms Company Profile

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business software solutions for enterprises and businesses. Its ProntoForms mobile platform automates business tasks through data access, collection, and delivery; connects and routes data across systems, cloud services, and people; and tracks and measures field operations to increase business performance.

Receive News & Ratings for ProntoForms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProntoForms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.