Propy 1-Day Volume Tops $3.49 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Propy token can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00011024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, EtherDelta, HitBTC and Livecoin. Propy has a market capitalization of $12.70 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Propy has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00679482 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00185572 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035527 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00046108 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,441,790 tokens. The official website for Propy is propy.com. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Huobi, Livecoin, EtherDelta and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

