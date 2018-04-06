ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:SQQQ) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:SQQQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of SQQQ opened at $18.05 on Friday. ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $38.78.

About ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

