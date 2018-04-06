ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0747 per share on Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UYM opened at $66.99 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Basic Materials has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $82.75.

Get ProShares Ultra Basic Materials alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/proshares-ultra-basic-materials-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-07-uym-updated-updated.html.

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Basic Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Basic Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.