ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a one year low of $54.51 and a one year high of $78.13.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

