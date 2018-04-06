Prospectors Gold Market Capitalization Reaches $3.92 Million (CRYPTO:PGL)

Prospectors Gold (CURRENCY:PGL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Prospectors Gold has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $0.00 worth of Prospectors Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prospectors Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prospectors Gold has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00681535 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014161 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00185076 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035911 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00044924 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Prospectors Gold

Prospectors Gold’s total supply is 220,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,500,000 tokens. Prospectors Gold’s official website is prospectors.io. Prospectors Gold’s official Twitter account is @prospectorsgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prospectors Gold

Prospectors Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Prospectors Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prospectors Gold must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prospectors Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Prospectors Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospectors Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.