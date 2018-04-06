X L.P. Canaan Sells 20,365 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) major shareholder X L.P. Canaan sold 20,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $418,500.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

X L.P. Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 22nd, X L.P. Canaan sold 39,518 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $814,465.98.

On Tuesday, March 13th, X L.P. Canaan sold 1,204 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $25,091.36.

On Thursday, March 15th, X L.P. Canaan sold 13,155 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $271,782.30.

PTGX opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.56. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $23.97.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 60.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a peptide technology platform focused on discovering and developing new chemical entities (NECs) to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s product pipeline includes PTG-100, PTG-200 and PTG-300. Its primary focus is on developing oral peptide drugs that target biological pathways also targeted by marketed injectable antibody drugs.

