Protean (CRYPTO:PRN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Protean (CURRENCY:PRN) traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Protean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Protean has traded up 99.7% against the U.S. dollar. Protean has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $355.00 worth of Protean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002889 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00691405 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00185044 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035827 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00043450 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Protean Coin Profile

Protean’s official Twitter account is @ProteaniaTech. The official website for Protean is www.proteania.com.

Buying and Selling Protean

Protean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Protean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Protean must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Protean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

