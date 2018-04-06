J. Goldman & Co LP Boosts Holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) by 1,900.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,543 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 1.66% of Proteostasis Therapeutics worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,186,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 828,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 460,326 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,178,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,496 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,749,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

PTI opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 4.17. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study.

