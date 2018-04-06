Prothena (PRTA) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRTA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prothena from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prothena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.83.

PRTA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.93. 333,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,759. The stock has a market cap of $1,704.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.70. Prothena has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $70.00.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 556.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. analysts expect that Prothena will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 15.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

