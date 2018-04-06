Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prothena and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prothena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prothena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. Prothena has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,514.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.70.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.24. Prothena had a negative net margin of 556.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Prothena by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Prothena by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Prothena by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Prothena by 15.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

