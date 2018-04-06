Provident Financial (PFG) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 740 ($10.39) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,264 ($17.74) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 870 ($12.21) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Societe Generale cut Provident Financial to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.74) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.84) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,240.43 ($17.41).

Provident Financial stock traded down GBX 14.60 ($0.20) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 653.40 ($9.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of GBX 426.60 ($5.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,284 ($46.10).

In related news, insider Ken Mullen sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($8.37), for a total value of £4,535.56 ($6,366.59).

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

