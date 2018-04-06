Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Prudential (PRU) Price Target to GBX 2,250

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 1,950 ($27.37) to GBX 2,250 ($31.58) in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.42% from the company’s previous close.

PRU has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 2,290 ($32.14) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS set a GBX 2,400 ($33.69) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 2,300 ($32.29) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,119.11 ($29.75).

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,794 ($25.18) on Thursday. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,612.14 ($22.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,992.50 ($27.97).

Prudential (LON:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported GBX 145.20 ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 139 ($1.95) by GBX 6.20 ($0.09). The company had revenue of GBX 4,400.50 billion during the quarter. Prudential had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.94%.

In related news, insider John W. Foley sold 81,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,747 ($24.52), for a total transaction of £1,423,245.96 ($1,997,818.59). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30 shares of company stock valued at $55,520.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/prudential-pru-price-target-increased-to-gbx-2250-by-analysts-at-sanford-c-bernstein-updated-updated.html.

About Prudential

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.