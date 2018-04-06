Psb Fund Simpson Sells 14,655 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) insider Psb Fund Simpson sold 14,655 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total transaction of $839,291.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 719,269 shares in the company, valued at $41,192,535.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Psb Fund Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 2nd, Psb Fund Simpson sold 3,665 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $209,638.00.

On Thursday, March 29th, Psb Fund Simpson sold 42,419 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,446,727.92.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Psb Fund Simpson sold 42,038 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $2,423,490.70.

On Friday, April 6th, Psb Fund Simpson sold 253,749 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $14,626,092.36.

NYSE:SSD traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.82. 157,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,929. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62. The company has a market cap of $2,680.18, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $231.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 792,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after buying an additional 50,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,005,000 after buying an additional 120,489 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 988,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,742,000 after buying an additional 773,587 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

