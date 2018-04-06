Psb Fund Simpson Sells 42,419 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) insider Psb Fund Simpson sold 42,419 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,446,727.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 719,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,487,435.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Psb Fund Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 2nd, Psb Fund Simpson sold 3,665 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $209,638.00.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Psb Fund Simpson sold 14,655 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total transaction of $839,291.85.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Psb Fund Simpson sold 42,038 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $2,423,490.70.

On Friday, April 6th, Psb Fund Simpson sold 253,749 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $14,626,092.36.

NYSE SSD traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $56.82. 157,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,929. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.82 and a 52-week high of $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $2,680.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $231.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $1,119,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

