Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,679 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Starbucks worth $56,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $9,284,338.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $18,920,889.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,363,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vetr upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.39 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, UBS set a $66.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.05.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $52.58 and a 52-week high of $64.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $81,524.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio-acquires-9812-shares-of-starbucks-co-sbux-updated-updated.html.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.