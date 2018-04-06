Pundi X (NPXS) Trading Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. Pundi X has a total market cap of $30.97 million and $356,804.00 worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Pundi X token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00680259 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014213 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00184506 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035407 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00045566 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 45,828,700,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,038,924,515 tokens. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and Coinnest. It is not presently possible to buy Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

