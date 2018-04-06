Pura Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.76 Million (PURA)

Pura (CURRENCY:PURA) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Pura has a market cap of $38.34 million and $1.76 million worth of Pura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pura coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00003345 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Pura has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00056081 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000385 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000568 BTC.

About Pura

Pura (PURA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Pura’s total supply is 180,129,166 coins and its circulating supply is 173,346,672 coins. Pura’s official website is www.pura.one. Pura’s official Twitter account is @PuraSocial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pura is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm “

Pura Coin Trading

Pura can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Pura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pura must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

