Pure Trading Up 12.5% This Week (PURE)

Pure (CURRENCY:PURE) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Pure coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00004719 BTC on popular exchanges. Pure has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $6,552.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pure has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.74 or 0.04404950 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001330 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012071 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006952 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015878 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012660 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure (PURE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 4,850,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,741,101 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The official website for Pure is purealt.org.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.