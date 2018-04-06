UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Holdings Cut by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.5% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 130.7% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 546.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $229.07 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $164.60 and a one year high of $250.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $217,317.73, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $235.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.06.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total transaction of $48,024.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,790,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,302,025.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.38, for a total value of $2,463,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,881,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,199. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

