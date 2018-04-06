PVH (PVH) EVP Mark D. Fischer Sells 2,000 Shares

PVH (NYSE:PVH) EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark D. Fischer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Mark D. Fischer sold 891 shares of PVH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.34, for a total transaction of $131,279.94.

PVH traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.15. 274,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $96.85 and a fifty-two week high of $160.22. The company has a market cap of $11,955.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in PVH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of PVH by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. B. Riley set a $160.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up from $166.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Wells Fargo set a $180.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of PVH from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.28.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

