Comerica Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share (CMA)

Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th, Zacks Investment Research reports. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2018 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.30 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura boosted their price target on Comerica to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. UBS assumed coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Comerica from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.62.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,716.23, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Comerica has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $102.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

In other news, CEO Ralph W. Babb, Jr. sold 65,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $6,373,933.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $463,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,006 shares of company stock valued at $26,250,992. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 14,008.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,446,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,754 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,855,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,865,000 after acquiring an additional 415,034 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,370,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,954,000 after acquiring an additional 399,618 shares during the last quarter. Strycker View Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $24,003,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,560,000 after acquiring an additional 255,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Comerica Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share (CMA)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/q1-2018-earnings-estimate-for-comerica-incorporated-cma-issued-by-b-riley-updated.html.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.