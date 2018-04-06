Jefferies Group Comments on Devon Energy’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DVN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Sunday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $47.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.29. 5,654,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,662,368. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $16,503.76, a PE ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 17.2% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

WARNING: “Jefferies Group Comments on Devon Energy’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/q1-2018-earnings-estimate-for-devon-energy-issued-by-jefferies-group-dvn-updated-updated.html.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Devon Energy (DVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.