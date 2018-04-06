Q1 2018 Earnings Estimate for Jones Energy Inc (JONE) Issued By Capital One Financial

Jones Energy Inc (NYSE:JONE) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Jones Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Jones Energy’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JONE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Jones Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jones Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of Jones Energy stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Jones Energy has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $69.13, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.67.

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Jones Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in Jones Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 1,931,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 153,572 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in Jones Energy by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 440,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Jones Energy by 8,977.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Jones Energy by 4,993.7% during the third quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,663,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 4,571,577 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Jones Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,430,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Jones Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s assets are located within the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Texas and Oklahoma. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage, located in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins in Texas and Oklahoma.

