Q1 2018 Earnings Estimate for Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Issued By Jefferies Group

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q2 2018 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cimarex Energy from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cimarex Energy from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $154.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $93.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $87.98 and a 12 month high of $130.16. The company has a market cap of $8,725.91, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $185,858.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

