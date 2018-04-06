Q1 2018 Earnings Forecast for Comstock Resources Inc (CRK) Issued By Capital One Financial

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.93). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.01. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $101.20, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.09.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $73.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.58) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Comstock Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 339.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 34,383 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc is an energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The Company operates in the segment of exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Company’s oil and gas operations are concentrated in Texas and Louisiana.

