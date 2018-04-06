Q1 2018 Earnings Forecast for Halliburton Issued By B. Riley (HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Halliburton’s FY2018 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Cowen set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

NYSE:HAL opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $40,928.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

In related news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $151,461.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,467.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mckeon sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $251,835.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,856 shares of company stock valued at $5,609,578. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

