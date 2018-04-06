Amyris Inc (AMRS) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Amyris in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th, according to Zacks Investment Research. B. Riley analyst C. Driscoll now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amyris’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.78. The stock has a market cap of $292.63, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.13. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $80.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 228.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 41,834 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 104,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Tanaka Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 72.0% in the third quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 221,295 shares during the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Melo sold 10,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $50,431.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,244.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

