Q1 2018 Earnings Forecast for Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) Issued By Jefferies Group

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group decreased their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

APC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie raised Anadarko Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Anadarko Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

Shares of NYSE APC traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.11. 5,007,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,580,757. Anadarko Petroleum has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31,523.24, a PE ratio of -30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

