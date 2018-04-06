Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Increased by Jefferies Group

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) – Analysts at Jefferies Group upped their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 4th. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2018 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BOH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.50 price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Compass Point upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $74.72 and a one year high of $89.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,490.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.08). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $160.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,208,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,535,000 after purchasing an additional 182,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $51,080,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,517,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

