Jefferies Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Range Resources had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RRC. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.04.

NYSE RRC opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3,467.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 10.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 966,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,907,000 after buying an additional 91,709 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in Range Resources by 979.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 212,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 192,895 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $2,131,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,683,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 416,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 68,098 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Range Resources news, Director Steffen E. Palko bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $500,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,850.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located primarily in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

