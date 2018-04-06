Q1 2018 Earnings Forecast for Sterling Bancorp (STL) Issued By Piper Jaffray

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray reduced their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Piper Jaffray analyst M. Breese now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.08 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STL. Maxim Group increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.50 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.84.

NYSE:STL opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4,978.94, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $176,300,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,516,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,675 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 794,685.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,078,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,042 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $53,843,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $44,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 200,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $5,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is a bank holding company that owns the Sterling National Bank (the Bank). The Bank specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves. The Bank offers a line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

