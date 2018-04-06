Piper Jaffray Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for RH (RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray upped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Piper Jaffray analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Piper Jaffray has a “Hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 65.66%. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of RH from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of RH from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.05.

NYSE:RH opened at $91.19 on Friday. RH has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -148.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,890.41, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,606.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,262.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Boone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $2,388,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,595.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in RH by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 21,517 shares during the period.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. It provides its products through its retail galleries and Source Books, as well as online through rh.com, rhmodern.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and waterworks.com Websites.

