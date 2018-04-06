Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Lowered by Piper Jaffray (PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Dave & Buster’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 4th. Piper Jaffray analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Piper Jaffray currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Dave & Buster’s had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLAY. BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s to $95.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $41.56 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,610.46, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000.

In related news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $93,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.58 per share, with a total value of $455,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,090.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of ?Fun American New Gourmet' entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

