Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for The Clorox Company (CLX) Decreased by KeyCorp

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Clorox in a research note issued on Sunday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Gere now expects that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Clorox’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo upped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.18.

NYSE:CLX opened at $130.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $16,607.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.35. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $150.40.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 126.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 63.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,269,000 after buying an additional 161,555 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth $1,477,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 417.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 51,534 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $2,846,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

