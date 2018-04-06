Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Reduced by Analyst

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray reduced their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Kraft Heinz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Piper Jaffray currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.37.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73,425.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $59.48 and a fifty-two week high of $93.88.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

