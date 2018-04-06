QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) Achieves Market Cap of $179.15 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One QASH token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00007747 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Bitfinex, Quoine and AEX. QASH has a total market cap of $179.15 million and $3.65 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00678428 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00185148 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035682 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00046228 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About QASH

QASH’s launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, AEX, Gate.io, Qryptos, Bitfinex, EXX, Huobi and Quoine. It is not currently possible to buy QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

