QCR Holdings (QCRH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens set a $53.00 price target on shares of QCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of QCR in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of QCR in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of QCR stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 44,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.80, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. QCR has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.74 million. QCR had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 11.58%. sell-side analysts predict that QCR will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This is an increase from QCR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.02%.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Hultquist sold 2,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $89,280.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,319.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Hultquist sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $89,380.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

