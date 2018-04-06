QLINK 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.24 Million (QLC)

QLINK (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. QLINK has a market cap of $29.12 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of QLINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLINK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io and Tidebit. In the last seven days, QLINK has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00682182 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00184413 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035335 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About QLINK

QLINK launched on November 12th, 2017. QLINK’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QLINK is medium.com/@Qlink. The official website for QLINK is qlink.mobi. The Reddit community for QLINK is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLINK’s official Twitter account is @QlinkMobi.

Buying and Selling QLINK

QLINK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin and Tidebit. It is not possible to buy QLINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLINK must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

