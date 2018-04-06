Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Holdings Lifted by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Brooks Automation worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 17,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $1,939,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 48,589 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,626,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,289 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,102. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,850.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.33. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $189.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

