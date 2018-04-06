QS Investors LLC Reduces Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,211 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of Meredith worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Meredith by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 348,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,996,000 after acquiring an additional 73,617 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Meredith by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 72,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meredith by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,563,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in Meredith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald C. Berg acquired 3,500 shares of Meredith stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meredith in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of Meredith stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,386.56, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $50.63 and a 1 year high of $72.25.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $417.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.97 million. Meredith had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Meredith’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a positive change from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.50%.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation is a diversified media company. The Company is focused primarily on the home and family marketplace. The Company operates through two segments: Local Media and National Media. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s Local Media segment includes 16 owned television stations, one managed television station and related digital and mobile media operations.

