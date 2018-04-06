Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,008 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,379,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $231,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $86,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,279,548 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $361,491,000 after buying an additional 1,264,528 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $50,668,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6,630.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 645,175 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $44,175,000 after acquiring an additional 635,589 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Loop Capital set a $83.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.88.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Hubert Joly sold 240,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $16,738,977.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 698,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,641,310.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $28,907.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,374.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 356,785 shares of company stock worth $24,999,914. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BBY opened at $72.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,298.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.72%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/qs-investors-llc-sells-1671-shares-of-best-buy-co-inc-bby-updated-updated.html.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.