QUALCOMM (QCOM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS

UBS started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on QCOM. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Vetr upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.13 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nomura upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.78.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,420,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,932,090. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $81,405.16, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 713 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $48,626.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $37,519.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,652.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,682 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,080 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $114,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

