Verition Fund Management LLC Has $521,000 Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. SSI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $45.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $34.60 on Friday. Quanta Services Inc has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $5,253.46, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

