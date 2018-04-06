Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) to report $43.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quantenna Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.05 million and the lowest is $43.60 million. Quantenna Communications reported sales of $37.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Quantenna Communications will report full-year sales of $43.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.00 million to $216.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $261.28 million per share, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $266.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quantenna Communications.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Quantenna Communications’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QTNA. Northland Securities began coverage on Quantenna Communications in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised Quantenna Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Quantenna Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quantenna Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

In other news, SVP David William Carroll sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $54,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,695 shares of company stock valued at $177,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QTNA traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $13.70. 157,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,225. Quantenna Communications has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $493.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc is engaged in the design, development and marketing of wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking. The Company’s solutions are designed to deliver wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) performance to support various connected devices accessing a pool of digital content.

